A series of shootings in the US has bloodied the Halloween weekend

At least six people were killed and dozens were injured in a series of shootings in several US states during the Halloween weekend. The worst case was in Dallas, where four people were killed and 15 were injured in three separate shootings in the entertainment district of Deep Ellum.

According to Dallas police, the shootings took place within an hour and 15 minutes. It has not been established whether they are connected, and their causes are still being clarified. Police Chief Daniel Comeau said arrests had been made, without specifying the number or charges.

“The scene is very large and scattered“, Comeau said.

“The Guardian“ reports that separate shootings have also been recorded in other parts of the country. In Birmingham, Alabama, one person was killed and eight were injured near the “Legend Field“ stadium after the “Magic City Classic“ football match. Police have detained one person for questioning, and several weapons were found and secured at the scene. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear.

In Newark, Delaware, six people were shot near the campus of the University of Delaware. All were taken to the hospital, and part of the city's main street was closed for several hours.

In Bloomington, Illinois, a young woman was killed, another is in critical condition, and six people were injured in a shooting near the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University. In Fayetteville, Arkansas, six people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Police say the preliminary version is that there was a conflict that preceded the shooting, and that no arrests have been made.

Another serious case was registered in Fairfield, California, where a woman was killed and six were injured in a shooting at a Halloween costume and decoration store. Police are calling the incident targeted and are searching for a suspect. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting local authorities.

Police in individual cities continue to investigate the causes and possible connections between the incidents. So far, there is no confirmation that the shootings were part of a common plan or coordinated.

Sources: theguardian.com, apnews.com