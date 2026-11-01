Dobrinth: Left-wing groups and migrants behind unrest in Germany

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrinth has blamed violent left-wing groups and representatives of migrant communities for the unrest that erupted after peaceful youth demonstrations in the country. He said those involved in the violence used the protests to cause unrest.

“Troublemakers and looters will be identified and held accountable“, Dobrinth told the German tabloid “Bild“, quoted by DPA. The minister insisted that public order violations should be followed by serious penalties.

Violence in Frankfurt and Cologne

Tens of thousands of young people took part in the demonstrations. They started peacefully, but in the evening they turned violent and clashed, especially in Frankfurt and Cologne. Bottles and fireworks were thrown in Berlin, and police used water cannons in several cities.

Dobrindt praised the actions of the security forces and said that the strong visible police presence and decentralized deployment of officers had limited the scale of the violence.

Demands of the protesters

“The police operational strategy has proven to be successful“, said Alexander Dobrindt.

The initiative “Generation Z Takes Action“ has called for peaceful protests in more than 30 German cities. Among the main demands are increased funding for schools, measures against the rising cost of living and a more decisive policy to limit global warming.

The German Interior Minister did not give specific figures on the number of people detained or injured. He said that those involved in the riots and looting would be identified and held accountable. Similar youth protests in France in recent weeks have also been followed by serious riots.

Sources: bta.bg