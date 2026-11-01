Volodymyr Zelensky: Ukraine hit Russian missile plant and air defense for $70 million.

Ukrainian forces have hit the Russian Kamensky plant in the Rostov region, as well as air defense facilities, the total value of which Kiev estimates at about $70 million. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to him, among the targets hit were the Pantsir-S2 anti-aircraft missile and artillery complex and a command and staff vehicle of the S-400 Triumph system. Zelensky thanked the Security Service of Ukraine and other units of the Defense Forces for the operation.

Fire at a rocket fuel warehouse

„The „Kamensky“ plant was hit - an enterprise of the Russian military-industrial complex involved in the production of missiles“, Zelensky wrote.

The plant is located in Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, about 20 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. According to the Ukrainian General Staff, the strike was carried out on the night of October 31 with attack drones and „Neptune“ missiles, used to hit ground targets.

The Ukrainian side reports that a warehouse for ready-made solid rocket fuel was set on fire on the territory of the plant, and damage was caused to four production workshops. There has been no independent confirmation of these claims or an estimate of the value of the affected systems. Russian authorities have not publicly confirmed the information available.

The plant is involved in the production of solid rocket fuels and ammunition components. According to Ukrainian sources, its products are used for the Uragan, Smerch and Tornado-S multiple launch rocket systems, as well as other missile products.

Reports of strikes on logistical facilities

The Ukrainian General Staff also reported attacks on four Russian logistics warehouses in the occupied parts of Ukraine. Targets were identified near Khartsyzk and Dokuchaevsk in Donetsk region, Novovasilyivka in Zaporizhia region and Novoaydar in Luhansk region.

Zelensky said the strikes were aimed at limiting Russia's ability to continue the war. Earlier, he reported that Russian forces had fired 36 ballistic missiles and 1,940 drones over the week, and a nighttime attack had hit power grids in four Ukrainian regions.

Sources: news.bg, ru.interfax.com.ua, ukrinform.ua