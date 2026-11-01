Moscow: Russian diesel fuel enters Europe under other brands

Russian diesel fuel sometimes enters the European market under different brands despite restrictions on the purchase of Russian oil products. This was stated by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, quoted by TASS.

His statement was made in response to a question about possible purchases of Russian gas by European countries through another country. Novak gave diesel fuel as an example of goods that he said continue to reach Europe after changing their brand or the origin indicated when selling.

“Such cases are possible because Europe has banned the purchase of Russian oil and oil products, but we see that Russian diesel sometimes appears in Europe under different brands,“ Novak said.

The Russian deputy prime minister did not name specific countries, companies, brands or quantities of fuel. The statement, quoted by TASS, also did not provide data on a specific delivery to confirm the claim.

Restrictions on Russian petroleum products

The European Union banned the import of Russian crude oil by sea from December 5, 2022, and restrictions on refined petroleum products entered into force on February 5, 2023. From January 21, 2026, the ban also covers petroleum products produced in third countries from Russian crude oil.

The European Commission points out that when importing diesel and other petroleum products from countries outside the EU, evidence of the origin of the raw material used in refining may be required. The aim is to limit the circumvention of sanctions by processing Russian oil in third countries.

Comment on gas reserves

Novak also commented on the level of gas reserves in European underground storage facilities before the winter season. According to him, they are at a historically low level.

“Historically, reserves in underground gas storage facilities are at their lowest today, and how Europeans will cope with the winter will be a completely different story“, said the Russian Deputy Prime Minister.

He did not specify a specific percentage of occupancy or countries for which he believes the risk is greatest.

Sources: focus-news.net, tass.com