Zelensky: Russia lost 54,400 soldiers in October

Russia lost 54,400 soldiers in October, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced. The figure he gave includes killed and seriously wounded Russian soldiers and, according to Zelensky, is the highest monthly loss since the start of the war in 2022.

In a post on the social network X, he indicated that October 21 was the deadliest day for Russian forces. 2,250 casualties were reported in 24 hours, the Ukrainian president said.

Ukraine reports territorial successes

Zelensky also announced that Ukrainian armed forces liberated 96.2 square kilometers of territory in October. According to him, this is 10.4 square kilometers more than the area that Russian forces managed to seize during the same period.

“To stop these insane losses, Russia only needs to choose a ceasefire and diplomacy“, the Ukrainian president wrote.

Data not independently verified

The figures given represent an assessment by the Ukrainian side. Russia has not commented publicly on the claims, and independent verification of combat losses remains difficult due to ongoing hostilities. The Anadolu Agency also notes that data on losses and changes in control of territories cannot be independently verified.

Zelensky's statement comes amid ongoing fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces. It links the reported losses with a call for Moscow to cease hostilities and move to diplomatic negotiations.

Sources: news.bg, h.aa.com.tr