London and Ottawa back energy truce for Ukraine

Britain and Canada have backed US President Donald Trump's call for an energy truce between Russia and Ukraine, but Kiev said it was still waiting for details of the deal. Trump said the cessation of attacks on energy infrastructure would take effect immediately.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said London "strongly supports" the call for a lasting energy truce. According to him, Ukraine is ready to accept such an agreement if Russia stops the attacks.

„This is the best way to restore the supply of energy and fuel to world markets“, said Andy Burnham.

The British Prime Minister also said that over the weekend Russia had intensified attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure. According to him, the attacks are leaving civilians without electricity and heating.

Kiev expects conditions from Washington

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he was not familiar with the “energy truce“ announced by Trump in advance. He indicated that Ukraine supports the ceasefire, but expects details from the American side.

„Ukraine supports the ceasefire and it is important that Russia also supports it. We are waiting for details from the American side“, Zelensky said.

Zelensky said he had discussed the US president's statement with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

Carney supports ceasefire, but condemns diesel deal

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney supported the energy truce in a phone call with Donald Trump, the Canadian Prime Minister's Office reported.

In a separate conversation with Zelensky, Carney condemned the agreement between the US and Russia to supply Russian diesel fuel to the US and world markets. The Canadian government said the deal between Washington and Moscow directly undermines the efforts of Ukraine, Canada and their allies to establish peace and stability in Europe.

“This agreement will bring Russia additional revenues that will help finance its war against Ukraine“, the Canadian side said in a statement.

Thus, support for an energy ceasefire has been combined with differences over the trade part of the agreement between the US and Russia. So far, Moscow and Kiev have not confirmed a formal agreement to stop attacks on energy infrastructure.

Sources: bta.bg