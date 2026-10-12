Fire at oil terminal in Rostov region continues

The fire at the NZNP oil terminal in Russia's Rostov region continues after the drone attack on the night of October 10. Ukrainska Pravda reports on the incident, citing the Russian channel Astra.

Local Russian channels have published videos of the fire, presenting the claim that “reeds are burning“. However, Astra's OSINT analysis indicates that the footage shows the oil terminal of the Novoshakhtinsky Oil Products Plant, which was attacked two days earlier.

The fire is linked to the October 10 attack

According to information cited by Ukrainska Pravda, on the night of October 10, drones attacked the terminal in the Rostov region, after which a large-scale fire broke out at the site. In subsequent videos, local Russian sources do not mention the terminal, but analysis of the published footage links the fire to it.

At the moment, there is no official confirmation from the Russian authorities that the burning site is the NZNP oil terminal. It has only been confirmed that a fire broke out in the area after the attack, while the identification of the terminal is based on OSINT analysis of images and videos.

Sources: pravda.com.ua