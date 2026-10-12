Trump, Rubio Discuss Removing Guilfoyle

US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are discussing the removal of US Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle. A decision could be made the week after Columbus Day, the Associated Press reported, citing US officials.

A senior US official told the agency that Trump and Rubio were “extremely angry“ by reports of the diplomat's behavior. According to him, the two will likely decide what action to take after the holiday, which this year falls on October 12.

The allegations against the ambassador

The most serious allegation concerns American political donor Eric Deters. The Wall Street Journal reported that in July 2025, days before Guilfoyle's confirmation hearing as ambassador, she asked him to wire $100,000 to settle a debt owed to American Express.

According to the report, Guilfoyle offered to use her influence to get Deters access to Trump administration officials. In a memo reviewed by the Journal, she wrote that the wire to American Express would leave no visible trace. Deters claims it was a "service-for-service exchange," but told CBS News that he did not wire the money.

Deters has been in contact with Guilfoyle while seeking assistance with his own tax and legal matters. The Wall Street Journal reported that he promised payments if she could secure help from U.S. administration officials.

Investigation not yet confirmed

The Associated Press also reported on other allegations published by The Wall Street Journal. Among them are allegations that Guilfoyle threatened a host country official, accepted inappropriate gifts and favors, and used her position to promote business interests. The publications also raise questions about her use of private jets and contacts with business lobbyists.

According to the Associated Press, the State Department's inspector general is reviewing the allegations. However, the agency said it had not confirmed whether a formal investigation had been launched. The State Department did not comment on the possible investigation.

Guilfoyle has not personally responded to all of the allegations, but her lawyer has said she did not commit any wrongdoing. Rubio initially defended her, saying "our ambassador is a strong ambassador," but later declined to comment on the new allegations. "It's not gospel just because some source told you something and you published it," he told reporters in Athens.

Guilfoyle, a former Fox News anchor and former fiancée of Donald Trump Jr., has been ambassador to Greece since 2025. If Trump and Rubio decide to remove her, it would end her short tenure amid mounting political pressure in Washington.

Sources: apnews.com, wsj.com, cbsnews.com