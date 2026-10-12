Volodymyr Zelensky's actions are harming Donald Trump and Americans, and Washington should stop portraying the Ukrainian president as a good ally. This was stated by political consultant Alex Brusevitz, who advises Trump on social media and media issues.

“He called the president weak two days ago and attacked oil refineries right after the president announced a deal with Russia. Let's stop pretending he's a good ally“, Brusevitz wrote on October 11 on the social network X.

In his post, he addressed right-wing political activist Laura Loomer, who had previously interviewed Zelensky. “If you are still in touch with him, you should tell him to stop hurting Trump and the American people with his actions,“ the consultant wrote.

The dispute erupted after the deal for Russian diesel

Brusevits' comments came after Trump decided to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin for diesel supplies to the United States and the world market. The American president announced the agreement on October 9 and presented it as a way to reduce high fuel prices. The initial delivery was listed as more than 300,000 tons.

According to a US official quoted by Axios, Trump has made several demands to Kiev to stop the attacks on Russian oil refineries. Washington linked the attacks to pressure on global diesel markets and rising prices in the United States.

On October 10, Brusevits wrote that Zelensky "was not a friend of the American people." As evidence, he cited strikes on Russian oil facilities the night and morning after the deal was announced.

Kiev rejects US-Russian agreement

Zelensky described the agreement between Washington and Moscow as a solution that could provide additional revenue for Russia. According to him, allowing Russian exports of oil products is an investment in the war, not a step towards ending it.

The Associated Press reported that Trump said on October 11 that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to an "energy truce." However, Ukrainian officials indicated that the attacks were continuing. According to Axios, the Ukrainian side has one oil refinery, which is not fully operational and has been repeatedly attacked by Russia.

The dispute between Washington and Kiev is developing in parallel with criticism in the United States itself. Six senators have called on the Trump administration to cancel the plan to purchase Russian diesel, as it could provide funds for the Russian military campaign.

Sources: axios.com, apnews.com