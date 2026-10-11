Kiev: Russia lost another 1,930 soldiers in a day

The Russian army has lost another 1,930 servicemen in the last 24 hours, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced. According to the Ukrainian assessment, the total losses of Russian personnel since the start of the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022 are about 1,552,840 people.

The data for October 10 include two more destroyed Russian tanks and six armored combat vehicles. The total number of tanks lost, according to the General Staff, reaches 12,408, and armored combat vehicles - 25,521.

The Ukrainian side also reports 39 destroyed artillery systems. Thus, their total number becomes 51,039. Four more multiple launch rocket systems and two air defense systems were reported for the day. The accumulated losses in these categories are 2,205 and 1,701 units, respectively.

The largest increase is in drones and vehicles

The summary includes seven ground robotic complexes, 1,531 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles and 557 units of automotive equipment and tanker trucks. The total number of drones of this type lost is 558,457, ground robotic complexes - 2,924, and cars and tanker trucks - 161,503.

The General Staff also reports three destroyed units of special equipment. With them, the total number of lost special equipment reaches 4,815.

The figures given are estimates by the Ukrainian military command. The published summary does not present independently verified data on Russian losses.

Sources: pravda.com.ua