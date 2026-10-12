North Korea fires missile into Sea of Japan

North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile into the sea off its east coast, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said. “North Korea fired an unidentified projectile into the Sea of Japan“, the statement said, as quoted by Reuters.

South Korea's military did not initially specify the type or number of projectiles fired. Japan's coast guard said the projectile was likely a ballistic missile and appeared to have already fallen. Japan's defense ministry said at least two suspected ballistic missile launches were detected, with the assessment that they fell outside Japan's exclusive economic zone. Analysis of their trajectory and characteristics is ongoing.

The launch came days after South Korea conducted the first test of its domestically developed hypersonic missile. On October 3, North Korea fired a ballistic missile from the Wonsan area into the Sea of Japan, which the South Korean military said flew more than 700 kilometers. Pyongyang later said it had tested a medium-range strategic missile.

Sources: thestar.com.my, apnews.com, en.yna.co.kr