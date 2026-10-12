Tanker carrying 750,000 barrels of crude oil catches fire in Strait of Hormuz

A tanker carrying about 750,000 barrels of crude oil has exploded and caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said. The IRGC said the vessel struck a sea mine while using an unauthorized route to exit the strait.

“A supertanker carrying crude oil suffered a powerful explosion after hitting a sea mine,“ the IRGC said in a statement. The Iranian side also claimed that the ship's navigation and identification systems were disabled.

The name, flag and owner of the tanker were not disclosed. There were no reports of casualties or injuries to the crew.

Different versions of the cause

The British Merchant Marine Operations Authority reported a separate report from the captain of a tanker leaving the strait. According to UKMTO, the ship was hit on the port side by an unknown projectile, after which a fire broke out on board. The crew was declared unharmed.

The extent of the damage and possible environmental consequences have not yet been established. The Associated Press also reported a fire on an oil tanker in the area, noting that it was unclear whether this incident was the same one reported by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Traffic through the Strait remains at risk

UKMTO advised ships in the area to use caution and report suspicious activity. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated, and there is no public information yet on the extent of the fire, the condition of the hull or a possible oil spill.

The Strait of Hormuz is a major route for oil shipments from the Persian Gulf. The latest incident further increases the risk to commercial shipping in an area where other attacks on tankers have been reported in recent weeks.

Sources: apnews.com, dailybaku.az