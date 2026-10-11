Rosen Yordanov: There is a chat between Kalushev and Terziev about Vitosha

Communication between the mayor of Sofia Vasil Terziev and Ivaylo Kalushev, a sum of 300,000 leva and ideas for the protection of the natural park “Vitosha“ were among the highlights of the participation of the criminal psychologist Rosen Yordanov on the bTV air on Saturday.

Yordanov, who participated in the preparation of the psychological expertise in the case “Petrohan – Okolchitsa“, said that he has a photo of a message related to the communication between the two. According to him, it discusses opportunities for Kalushev and those around him to propose ideas and solutions for the protection of the nature park.

“I have proof that he offered 300 thousand leva. Explain what he meant exactly, because it says “to be protected“. Idea and solution“, Yordanov said in the program “This Saturday and Sunday“. It is not clear from his words whether this is a specific offer, a proposal for financing or a discussion of a possible project.

The criminal psychologist specified that he could not state categorically when the correspondence took place. According to him, this probably happened during the mayoral campaign or at the beginning of Terziev's term. Yordanov also admitted uncertainty about the device from which the message was extracted.

Vasil Terziev's position

Earlier, the mayor of Sofia denied promising the protection of the “Vitosha“ natural park to private individuals. According to him, the conversations were related to the question of how the mountain could be protected with fewer employees and the use of more technology.

Terziev pointed out that during the socialist era, the protection of the park was provided by nearly 300 people, while currently the employees are significantly fewer. He emphasized that the responsibility for protecting the territory lies with the Directorate of the Nature Park, and the Sofia Municipality cannot assume such commitments on its behalf.

The context: the investigation „Petrohan – Okolchitsa“

The topic was raised in the framework of an interview dedicated to the case „Petrohan – Okolchitsa“ and the work on the psychological expertise. Yordanov stated that his team worked on the materials for six and a half months, analyzing documents, audio and video recordings and other data.

According to him, a significant amount of information from the participants' phones still remains inaccessible. He indicated that it is about three to four terabytes of data that cannot be opened.

Yordanov also commented on the criticism of the experts' work, stating that there was no reason to withdraw from the case.