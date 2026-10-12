Sweden releases oil tanker Sea Owl 1 detained in Baltic Sea

Sweden has released the oil tanker “Sea Owl 1“, detained in March in the Baltic Sea, after Equatorial Guinea confirmed that the ship was properly registered under its flag. This was reported by Reuters, citing the Swedish Transport Agency, BTA reports.

When detained, the tanker was sailing under the flag of the Comoros. However, Swedish authorities suspected that it was using a false flag and violating maritime law.

“The vessel's registration in the specified flag state - Equatorial Guinea - has been confirmed“, the Swedish Transport Agency said. They said that additional checks were carried out to release the vessel.

Meanwhile, the Swedish Coast Guard reported that the container ship “Kafa“, which was also detained in March, is still in Sweden.

In August, the country's Supreme Court upheld the decision to hand the ship over to Ukraine. There are suspicions that “Kafa“ was transporting illegal grain from territories occupied by Russia.