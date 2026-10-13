DPRK will continue to develop and improve its weapons

North Korea will continue to develop and improve its weapons, said the country's leader Kim Jong-un at the opening of a new Museum of Defense Revolution of the Committee for Economic Affairs-2.

“The DPRK's powerful weapons will continue to be continuously developed and improved, and the scale and content of the museum will constantly expand and enrich“, Kim Jong-un said, quoted by the Korean Central News Agency.

The opening ceremony took place on October 11 as part of the events marking the 81st anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea. Kim Jong-un cut the symbolic ribbon, then viewed the exhibition together with the participants in the event.

Missile systems in the exhibition

The museum presents the history of the development of the DPRK's defense industry. The South Korean Yonhap Agency reported that among the systems on display are the intercontinental ballistic missile “Hwasong-20“ and a new submarine-launched ballistic missile. The data was presented by North Korean state media.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of the party leadership and the defense industry, the command staff of the Ministry of Defense, as well as commanders of the armed forces.

Kim Jong-un defined the construction of the “world's strongest defense industry“ as the “natural destiny“ of the Korean Workers' Party. The statement confirms Pyongyang's stated course towards continued development of the military industry and missile systems.

Sources: news.sbs.co.kr, yna.co.kr, nknews.org