ISW: Russia reports record personnel losses

Russian forces have lost a net 27.29 square kilometers of territory in Ukraine in October, according to an estimate by the Institute for the Study of War. This is the second consecutive month in which Moscow's military has lost more territory than it has captured.

According to the institute's calculations, Russian troops have established control or captured 139.85 square kilometers, but have lost 167.14 square kilometers. The average daily net balance is negative by 0.88 square kilometers.

When Russian incursions into areas that were not permanently under control are included, the net loss increases to 76.38 square kilometers. In this case, the average daily decline is 2.46 square kilometers.

Progress in only two areas

Russian forces have achieved territorial progress only in Sumy and Zaporizhia regions. In Donetsk region, which remains the main target of the Russian offensive, as well as in other directions, a net decline was recorded.

During the month, the Russian army captured 10 settlements with a total area of 5.86 square kilometers. Ukrainian forces liberated or cleared 11 settlements with a total area of 3.24 square kilometers.

Data on territorial control are based on observations and analysis of available information from the battlefield. They do not mean that all positions have been finally stabilized, as control in some areas may change.

Record personnel losses

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian personnel losses in October reached 54,400 people. This is the highest monthly figure since the start of the full-scale war in February 2022 and is 8,170 more people than in September.

The stated estimate includes killed, wounded and missing Russian servicemen. Independent verification of casualty figures remains difficult due to ongoing fighting and a lack of full public information from both sides.

“Every month of the war is costing the Russian army more and more”, the Ukrainian General Staff said, adding that the rate of losses is outpacing the ability of Russian forces to replenish their units.

The Institute for the Study of War estimates that Russia's recruitment system is failing to compensate for the high losses. According to the analysis, this is among the reasons why Moscow is relying more on ballistic missiles and jet drones during the winter, rather than making a decisive breakthrough on the ground front.

Sources: en.reflect.ee, kyivindependent.com