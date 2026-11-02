Russia launched 193 drones against Ukraine, 154 were neutralized

Russia attacked Ukraine on the night of November 2 with 193 strike drones, the Ukrainian Air Force announced. Air defense neutralized 154 drones, and according to preliminary data, "Shahed" and other types of drones were shot down or jammed.

The attack began at around 18:00 on November 1. Russia used "Shahed" and "Gerber" drones and "Parody" imitators, launched from the Orel, Kursk and Bryansk directions, as well as from territories occupied by Russia. Of the total number of “Shahed“s, 75 were jet-powered, and 58 of the neutralized drones were jet-powered.

The Ukrainian authorities registered hits in 26 locations. Downed drones or their debris fell in nine more locations. As of 08:00, more than six strike drones remained in the air, and combat operations against them continued. Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups, electronic warfare units, and unmanned systems units participated in repelling the attack.

Fire at a transport enterprise

A transport enterprise in the Kropyvnytskyi district of the Kirovograd region was hit in the evening Russian strike. A large-scale fire broke out at the scene, which was extinguished by units of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

“As a result of the evening enemy attack in the Kropyvnytskyi region, one of the transport enterprises was hit“, said the regional governor Andrey Raykovych.

The rescuers worked under the constant threat of repeated shelling. According to the service, there were no deaths or injuries.

Sources: pravda.com.ua