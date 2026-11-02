South Korean soldier dies near North Korea border

A South Korean army sergeant major died after suffering external injuries at a military base near the city of Chowon, near the North Korean border. The incident occurred on Monday morning, South Korea's Defense Ministry said.

“Military and civilian investigators are investigating the exact cause and circumstances of the death,“ the ministry said. It has not yet been reported how the injuries were sustained. There is also no confirmation that it was an attack or a direct clash with North Korean soldiers.

Death comes amid tensions along the border

The case is being investigated amid heightened tensions in the area. On September 21, three South Korean soldiers were injured in landmine explosions south of the military demarcation line.

The South Korean military said the mines were planted by North Korea as part of a reinforcement of its side of the border. Pyongyang denied the accusation.

Sources: internazionale.it, apnews.com