Two civilian casualties and six injured were reported in a Russian attack on the Kozyatyn municipality in Vinnytsia region. Four children were among the injured, the regional military administration reported. One of them is in serious condition, and the others received moderate or light injuries.

According to the State Emergency Service, a Russian drone struck a dormitory at a vocational school. A woman and a child were killed in the attack. Fires broke out in two cars, which were extinguished by rescue teams.

“As a result of the enemy attack, two people died“, said the head of the Vinnytsia regional military administration, Natalia Zabolotna.

The initial information about the victims was changed. Subsequently, the regional administration specified that there was no man among the dead, but a 13-year-old child and a woman. Later, a total of six people were reported injured, including four children.

Four injured in strike on Odessa

Four people were injured in another Russian attack on Odessa overnight. The head of the city's military administration, Sergei Lysak, reported that infrastructure facilities, two apartment buildings and a garage were hit.

The blast wave broke windows in neighboring buildings. No further details were provided on the condition of the wounded or the type of weapon used.

Ukraine: Russia used the pause near Oleshki

The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Russian forces used the humanitarian pause in the area of the temporarily occupied Oleshki in the Kherson region to rotate units, strengthen positions and expand anti-drone defense on the roads.

According to the Ukrainian side, during this period the supply of Russian units, including ammunition, was also increased. The humanitarian regime was introduced on October 27 and ended at 22:59 on November 1.

During the pause, humanitarian cargo was delivered, and Ukrainian citizens who wished to leave Oleshki were evacuated to the territory under the control of Kiev. Ukraine announced the end of the operation on October 31.

Kiev reports 2,500 Russian losses in a day

The Ukrainian General Staff stated that on November 1, Russian forces lost 2,500 servicemen. Thus, the total losses of Russian personnel, according to the Ukrainian estimate, reached about 1,592,770 people.

During the same period, Ukraine reported the destruction of one tank, seven armored vehicles, 46 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems, one air defense system, 936 operational-tactical drones and 371 vehicles. The data provided is from the Ukrainian side and has not been independently confirmed.

Sources: pravda.com.ua