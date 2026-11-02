Sikorski thanks US for G20 invitation

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski thanked the United States for inviting Poland to participate in the G20 activities in 2026. He made the statement during the group's foreign ministers' meeting in Atlanta.

“We are very grateful to the United States for extending the invitation during its presidency“, said Sikorski. According to him, Washington has also proposed Poland's permanent inclusion in the G20, but this would require the consent of all members of the group, including Russia.

Tusk will travel to Manchester in 2027.

Sikorski clarified that the invitation for the next annual summit did not come from the United States. Britain, which will take over the G20 presidency, has invited Prime Minister Donald Tusk to participate in the 2027 meeting.

The meeting is scheduled for 27 and 28 November 2027 in Manchester. Tusk has already said he will attend in person. Poland is seeking support for a permanent presence in the G20, and according to Polish Radio, the idea has also received support from the European Commission, Germany and India.

Miami meeting coming up

This year's G20 leaders' meeting will be held on 14 and 15 December in Miami. Poland participates in the group's work in 2026 as an invited country, after the United States took over the presidency.

Poland is expected to be represented at the Miami meeting by President Karol Nawrocki. Meanwhile, Warsaw continues to push for a permanent seat in the G20, which brings together the world's largest economies, the European Union and the African Union.

Sources: polskieradio24.pl, polskieradio.pl, aa.com.tr