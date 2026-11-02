Emergency power outages have begun in Kiev and the region

Emergency power outages have been introduced in Kiev and the Kiev region by order of the national operator “Ukrenergo“, DTEK announced. The company specified that the usual power outage schedules do not apply while the emergency restrictions are in effect.

“Kiev and the Kiev region: emergency power outages have been introduced by order of “Ukrenergo“, DTEK said. The energy company added that if the situation changes, they will inform through their official channels. The specific areas where the power supply has been cut off, nor a deadline for lifting the measures, have not been specified.

New restrictions after the strikes on the energy system

The emergency outages are another restriction in the capital region in recent days. On November 1, emergency power outages were also introduced in Kiev due to the complicated situation in the energy system.

DTEK announced that a thermal power plant in the capital was attacked on October 30. According to the company, the new strikes have deepened the damage from previous attacks and made the operation of the energy system more difficult. Teams are restoring the damaged equipment, but activities are carried out only when security conditions allow.

On October 31, DTEK announced that over 80,000 households in the Kiev region were without electricity. The company did not specify how many of them remain affected by the new outages. Their duration cannot be determined in advance, as it depends on the state of the network and the possibility of repair.

For consumers, this means that the power supply may be interrupted outside the previously announced schedule and restored without a fixed time. The following information about changes will be published by DTEK and “Ukrenergo“.

Sources: censor.net, en.interfax.com.ua, en.lb.ua