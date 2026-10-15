Zelensky announces end to restrictions on Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries

Ukraine will resume strikes on Russian refineries. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with the “Financial Times“ newspaper, published last night, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

“The ban on strikes on refineries is lifted. "We're done with this," Zelensky told the publication, signaling a resumption of attacks on Russia's oil refining sector.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump announced that Russia and Ukraine had reached an energy truce that would take effect immediately.

Zelensky later said that Russia was not complying with the agreement and was not respecting the US president's words. His statement came amid mutual accusations over the implementation of the truce and questioned the possibility of maintaining restrictions on attacks on energy infrastructure.