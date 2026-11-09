Drone strikes residential building in Kharkiv, five injured

Five people were injured when a Russian drone struck a multi-storey residential building in Kharkiv’s Kyivskyi district. Among them is a boy aged 1 year and 11 months, who has been admitted to intensive care.

“A two-year-old boy has sustained injuries. He is currently in intensive care. Doctors are providing him with the necessary medical assistance,” Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said.

According to the regional administration, a 77-year-old woman, a 70-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man were also injured. A 46-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction.

The two women and the child are in hospital. All those injured are receiving medical care.

Cars and a shop damaged

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that the drone had struck a multi-storey residential building in the Kyivskyi district. Five cars and the glazing of a shop were damaged in the attack.

Specialists are dealing with the aftermath of the strike. No further details about the condition of those injured have been reported.

The attack is part of a series of strikes in Kharkiv Region. A total of nine people, including minors, were injured in Russian attacks in the region on the evening of 8 November and the morning of 9 November.

Sources: pravda.com.ua