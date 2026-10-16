Is the EU introducing restrictions on the entry of Russians into the Community?

The European Union (EU) is considering new restrictions on the entry into the Community of Russian citizens, but for now there is no talk of completely closing the borders to all Russians. Measures are being discussed in three areas: reducing the number of tourist visas issued to Russians, new restrictions on the movement of Russian diplomats, and introducing a ban on entry into the EU for participants in Russia's war against Ukraine.

At the meeting of the EU Council on Foreign Affairs on October 12, the head of European diplomacy, Kaia Kalas, explained these measures with the need to reduce security risks within the EU against the backdrop of Russian hybrid attacks.

Will the issuance of tourist visas for Russians be banned?

The toughest position on visas for Russian citizens is that of Finland. Minister of Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen called for the issuance of tourist visas to Russians for all EU countries to be suspended until the end of the war against Ukraine. She suggested that the EC tighten the rules for examining applications and, if necessary, change European legislation.

“It is not right that Russians can come to Europe to enjoy their way of life and freedoms, while their country is bombing Ukrainian homes,” Valtonen said. According to the Finnish Foreign Ministry, in 2025, Schengen countries issued almost 500,000 tourist visas to Russian citizens.

Finland stopped issuing visas to Russians for urgent travel in 2022. Valtonen suggested that other EU countries join the joint appeal to the EC. Previously, 11 European countries, including, in addition to Finland, the Baltic countries, Poland, the Czech Republic and the countries of Northern Europe, demanded tightening and unification of visa policy towards Russians.

However, not all 27 members of the Community support this proposal. As an EU diplomat told journalists, some countries do not want to lose the economic benefits that Russian tourists bring. As a result, for now, not a complete ban is being discussed, but a reduction in the number of tourist visas issued to Russians. No specific decision has been made.

At the technical level, the member states are discussing the possibility of issuing visas that will not be valid for the entire Schengen area, but only for one or more specific countries. They concern the trips of Russian citizens that cannot be defined as urgent. And no agreed position of the member states has been reached on this proposal.

The most advanced work is on the ban on entry into the Community of Russian servicemen who participated in the war against Ukraine, including former servicemen. The legal basis for this was laid down in the 21st package of EU sanctions, adopted in the summer.

The EU began tightening the visa regime for Russians immediately after Russia's full-scale invasion of UkrainePhoto: Nikolai Sorokin/Zoonar/picture alliance

At their meeting on October 12, EU foreign ministers confirmed their political agreement to introduce the ban as soon as possible. “There is a political agreement - we just need to clarify the technical details,” said Kallas.

The main difficulty lies in the practical establishment of whether a visa applicant participated in the hostilities. EU countries must determine what information and evidence consulates and border guards can use to ensure that the ban applies equally to everyone and can withstand legal disputes.

According to a senior EU official, the mechanism could be operational “very, very soon”, but no specific date has been given yet.

How Russian diplomats' movements could be restricted

The EU already has a number of restrictions in place for Russian diplomats. For example, they are required to notify EU countries in advance of their travel to the Schengen area outside the country where they are accredited. The aim of this measure is to help European intelligence services counter espionage and Russian hybrid operations.

Some countries are now proposing to move from simple notification to a stricter regime, under which Russian diplomats would need prior permission from the host country for their travel. But there is still no general agreement in this regard.

What are the current visa restrictions for citizens of Russia

The EU began tightening visa requirements for Russians immediately after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. In September 2022, the EU completely terminated the visa facilitation agreement for Russians. Applications began to be processed according to the general rules of the EU Visa Code: fees increased, processing times lengthened, and more documents were required from applicants.

Some countries, including Finland, Poland, and the Baltic states, have also restricted the issuance of tourist visas at the national level. However, a Schengen visa issued by another country still allows its holder to enter through a country with a more lax regime in certain cases. Proponents of this approach call it “visa shopping”.

In November 2025, the EC limited the possibility of obtaining multiple-entry visas for Russians, reserving it only for certain categories of applicants. As a result, the number of these multi-visas was first halved, then even more. Due to the shortened validity periods of visas, Russians now have to apply for a new entry permit more often.

A full EU-wide ban would require agreeing on common rules and defining exceptions. That is why the debate is not only about the political solution, but also about how to preserve the possibility for critics of the Putin regime, relatives of EU citizens and people in need of humanitarian protection to continue to enter the Community.

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