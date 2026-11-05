ISW: Ukrainian army thwarted Russia’s plans in several directions

Ukrainian forces have conducted counterattacks and thwarted Russian attempts to advance along several sections of the front. The information comes from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), which analyzed the fighting on November 3 and 4.

In the northern part of Sumy region, Russian forces attempted to advance but made no progress due to a Ukrainian counterattack northeast of Sumy. Russian attacks were also stopped in the area of Borova in Kharkiv region.

Attacks toward Sloviansk and Kramatorsk failed

The Russian army’s main efforts continue to be directed at Ukraine’s fortified belt in Donbas. Russian forces attacked positions east of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk but failed to advance.

ISW links this to Ukrainian counterattacks along the southern bank of the Siverskyi Donets River and southeast of Sloviansk. In its assessment, the institute stated:

„Russian forces continued offensive operations but did not advance.“

No Russian movement was recorded in the Dobropillia direction either. Ukrainian counterattacks also limited Russian attacks there.

Probable Russian success near Kostiantynivka

The assessment is different for the area around Kostiantynivka. According to ISW, Russian forces have likely consolidated their positions in the northwestern part of the city. Ukrainian forces carried out at least eight strikes against Russian positions within a radius of one kilometer of the area.

This is the only area in Donetsk region where analysts allow for a certain Russian success. At the same time, the data do not indicate a broad offensive, but rather the likely consolidation of positions already reached.

In Zaporizhzhia region, Russian forces attempted to advance south of Orikhiv. According to ISW’s assessment, the aim was to get close enough to Zaporizhzhia to bring the regional capital within range of Russian artillery. Ukrainian counterattacks limited this advance.

Just 7 square kilometers for Russia in October

Against this backdrop, the Russian offensive in October remained limited. According to data cited by UNIAN, Russian forces seized 7 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory. This was their weakest monthly result since the autumn of 2023.

By comparison, in September and October 2025, Russia seized 492 and 586 square kilometers, respectively. In the same months of 2024, the figures were 398 and 559 square kilometers.

ISW also reports Ukrainian advances in Sumy and Donetsk regions. Data on individual areas remain linked to the dynamics of the fighting, while the assessment of the Kostiantynivka area is described as a probable, rather than definitively confirmed, Russian success.

Sources: unian.net