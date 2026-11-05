U.S. Senate launches investigation into Musk over Starshield delays

The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee has sent a letter to Elon Musk over delays in the operation of the Starshield system in Ukraine. The letter is part of efforts to preserve documents ahead of expected investigations during the next session of Congress, CNN reported, as cited by Ukrinform.

According to an aide to a Democratic senator, the committee has sent similar letters to ports, banks and private companies linked to a deal involving Russian diesel fuel. The aim is to preserve documents and other materials that could be relevant to future reviews.

“Active and close communication” on oversight issues is being maintained during the period of transition in the committee’s leadership, the aide said.

He specified that sending such letters is a standard procedure. According to him, such notices are sent to individuals suspected of violating the law “or of participating in certain activities.” Receiving a letter in itself does not mean that a violation has been established against a given person or company.

Investigations expected after the new Congress begins

The new U.S. Congress is expected to begin work in January, with Democrats holding a majority. According to information cited by CNN, lawmakers are preparing more active oversight of the actions of Donald Trump’s administration over the past two years.

One of the likely changes is a change in the leadership of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Democratic Senator Chris Coons is being mentioned as the likely chairman.

The letter to Musk is related to restrictions on the operation of Starshield in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that delays in Starlink and Starshield services were among the reasons for the deaths of civilians in Russian airstrikes.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon inspector has refused to investigate the latest restrictions on the operation of Starlink and Starshield in Ukraine. This leaves a potential Senate investigation as a separate political and legislative process, which is expected to be developed after the beginning of the new session of Congress.

Sources: ukrinform.ua, unn.ua