Bloody attack in occupied Luhansk region: 7 victims reported

At least seven people have been killed and 14 injured in two Ukrainian attacks in the Russian-occupied Luhansk region, Russian-appointed Governor Leonid Pasechnik said.

Five people were killed in a strike on a bus travelling to Luhansk. At least 13 people were injured in the attack. Pasechnik described what happened as a “monstrous strike” and said that medical assistance was being provided to those injured.

In a separate attack on a light commercial vehicle in the Rovenky area, two men were killed. One person was injured. Pasechnik did not specify what weapons had been used in the attacks.

Luhansk region remains under Russian control

Most of the Luhansk region is under Russian control. The Ukrainian army regularly strikes targets deep inside territories controlled by Russia, most often using drones.

The reported casualties and the circumstances surrounding the attacks were presented by the Russian occupation authorities. No independent confirmation of the figures for those killed, injured and the weapons used was provided.

Fires at industrial facilities in Ryazan

Earlier, Russian authorities also reported fires at industrial facilities in Ryazan following a large-scale drone attack. Ryazan Region Governor Pavel Malkov said that more than 200 drones had been sent towards the region.

According to Malkov, power supplies in Ryazan had been restored, while the fires had been contained or extinguished.

Reuters reported that an analysis of video footage posted on social media indicated that the Ryazan oil refinery was a possible target. The agency compared objects visible in the footage, including a church, roads and buildings, with satellite and archival images. At the same time, Reuters noted that it had been unable to independently establish when the videos were recorded.

The extent of any damage to the refinery has not been established. The facility, which supplies fuel to Moscow, has the capacity to process around 340,000 barrels of oil per day.