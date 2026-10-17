1,500 European troops to train in Poland for Ukraine

At least 1,500 troops from Britain, France and Germany will take part in a military exercise in Poland in November, related to the preparation of a European force to guarantee the security of Ukraine after the end of the war. Polish soldiers will also take part in the maneuvers.

British Defense Secretary Wes Streeting announced that British forces will take part in a “major exercise“, which should prepare allies for their future role in Ukraine. "Next month, thousands of servicemen will take part in a major exercise in Poland to ensure that we are ready to support the military training and post-war reconstruction that Ukraine will need," he said.

Logistics will be worked out

The exercise will simulate the transfer of troops and supplies, including food and fuel. The main emphasis will not be on combat operations, but on command, coordination between armies and the movement of large military contingents and equipment.

The Polish Defense Ministry says the maneuvers are part of the preparation of the "Coalition of the Willing" for future security guarantees for Ukraine. The stated objectives include testing command and control systems, organizing logistical support and deploying forces.

The UK and France are the framework countries of the coalition that coordinates European efforts to support Kiev and to build a security mechanism after a possible cessation of hostilities. Germany will also participate in the upcoming exercise.

Poland remains a key logistics hub

The decision to hold the maneuvers in Poland is related to the country's role as a major transport and infrastructure hub for international aid to Ukraine. Warsaw is also preparing options for a permanent presence of allied forces on its territory.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced in July that the first exercises of the “Coalition of the Willing“ would take place in Poland. He then said that the maneuvers should prepare participants to ensure the security of the region and Ukraine.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski confirmed after a meeting with his British counterpart Ed Miliband that Warsaw would host the upcoming international exercises.

Sources: independent.co.uk, defensenews.com, polskieradio.pl