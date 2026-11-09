Latvia and Estonia dig trenches and build bunkers

Latvia and Estonia are fortifying their borders with Russia with anti-tank trenches, concrete barriers and bunkers. The measures are part of the Baltic Defence Line, agreed upon by Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania in January 2024. The project envisages a network of defensive installations along NATO’s eastern flank, but each country is funding and building its section independently.

In Latvia, around 4 kilometres of anti-tank trenches have already been dug. During the first two stages, installations with a total length of 89 kilometres are planned, with the first 27-kilometre section due to be completed by spring 2027. Work will continue through the winter.

The trenches are supplemented by concrete anti-tank barriers known as “dragon’s teeth”. They have been placed along approximately 5 kilometres of the eastern border, in some locations in three rows. Each barrier weighs approximately 1.5 tonnes and is just over a metre high. At the site visited by Latvian television, the trench is more than 5 metres wide and over 2 metres deep.

“To overcome the anti-tank trench, it must be filled in or special combat bridges must be used. Other systems are needed to remove the concrete barriers,” said Senior Sergeant Edgars Briedis of the engineering company of the 2nd Vidzeme Brigade.

Latvia plans to invest €303 million in the military fortification of its eastern border by 2029. Installations will not be built along the entire stretch, as in some areas swamps, lakes and dense forests already impede the movement of heavy equipment. Artificial obstacles are being created where the terrain allows for faster movement.

Estonia plans up to 600 bunkers

In Estonia, the first concrete bunkers near Narva have already been completed. The country plans to deploy up to 600 such installations along its approximately 100-kilometre section of the border with Russia by the end of 2027. By the end of October, 28 bunkers had been built, while other obstacles had also been installed in the north-eastern and south-eastern parts of the country.

Estonian military authorities describe the bunkers as shelters for units, intended to protect service members from artillery fire. Thousands of “dragon’s teeth” have also been stockpiled along the border and can be deployed if necessary. Construction of the next fortified positions was delayed due to disputes over the public procurement process, but the procedure has now been cleared to continue, the Estonian Centre for Defence Investment reported.

Estonian inspector for engineering matters Ainar Afanasiev said that the country “does not have much time” if an adversary crosses the border, and that is why the defensive installations are being built in peacetime. Estonian authorities stress that the construction itself does not signify an immediate military threat, but is part of preparations for a possible conflict and for buying time until allied forces arrive.

Sources: welt.de, news.err.ee, ukr.lsm.lv