Poland and Germany: Peace in Ukraine Cannot Be Achieved Without Kyiv and Europe

Any agreement to end the war in Ukraine must be reached with the participation of Kyiv and Europe. This was stated by Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski and his German counterpart Johann Wadephul ahead of the planned talks between representatives of Ukraine, Russia and the United States in Abu Dhabi.

Sikorski insisted that a ceasefire should be agreed first, followed by negotiations on lasting peace. Only at a later stage, in his view, could the restoration of the European security architecture and a possible return to arms control regimes be discussed.

“It is essential to follow the correct sequence. First, a ceasefire, then negotiations for lasting peace, and only afterwards possible discussions on how to restore the functioning of the European security architecture,” Radosław Sikorski said.

The Polish minister also stated that no decision on the conflict should be imposed on Kyiv without Ukraine’s consent. His position was reported by Reuters.

Berlin insists on European involvement

Johann Wadephul said that Ukraine and the European countries must participate in making decisions about the country’s future. The German foreign minister made the statement before departing Berlin for Warsaw, where he is due to meet with counterparts from the Council of the Baltic Sea States.

“Decisions about Ukraine’s future must not be made without Ukraine, and decisions about Europe’s security must not be made without Europe,” Wadephul said.

According to him, this is a fundamental principle of Germany’s position ahead of the talks in Abu Dhabi. Representatives of Kyiv, Moscow and Washington are expected to take part. The German minister’s statement was quoted by dpa.

Wadephul said the results of the U.S. midterm elections underscored how important it is for Ukraine to continue receiving the necessary support. In his view, this is the only way to seek a lasting peaceful settlement to the conflict and security for Europe.

“That is why we must stand united as a transatlantic alliance and, as Europeans and Americans, stand together against Russia,” the German foreign minister said.

Sources: bta.bg