Nauseda: Putin is bringing NATO closer to a test of Article 5

Russia is increasingly bringing NATO closer to a possible test of Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty through provocations and hybrid operations against European countries. This was stated by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, quoted by Onet.

According to him, Lithuania has received intelligence about possible Russian provocations. In response, Vilnius, as well as Warsaw, has strengthened security measures along the border with Russia’s Kaliningrad Region.

“The Russians want to check whether we will react or not. Putin is moving ever closer to testing Article 5,” Nausėda said.

Hybrid actions are drawing closer to military operations

The Lithuanian president described the latest incidents as part of a broader hybrid war against Europe. According to him, it includes illegal migration, airborne balloons and flights by unmanned aerial vehicles.

Nauseda warned that the line between hybrid operations and direct military action is becoming increasingly thin. In his words, such an escalation could lead to casualties.

He recalled a recent case in which a drone crashed into a tree and exploded. There were no people in the area, but the incident exposed gaps in Lithuania’s air defense.

Vilnius is accelerating the purchase of defense systems

Due to the growing risks, Lithuania is accelerating the acquisition of modern counter-drone capabilities, as well as intelligence and surveillance equipment.

Nauseda predicted that, thanks to these measures, the country would be significantly better prepared for such threats in the second half of 2027.

Article 5 of NATO stipulates that an armed attack against one or more allies in Europe or North America shall be considered an attack against them all. In such a case, each member state undertakes to assist by taking whatever action it deems necessary, including the use of armed force. Applying the clause does not automatically mean an identical military response from all allies.

Sources: focus-news.net, onet.pl