Merz and Trump discuss new steps to end the war in Ukraine

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and US President Donald Trump discussed the war between Russia and Ukraine by phone. The conversation took place on November 5, German government spokesman Stefan Kornelius said.

According to him, the two agreed that “the war against Ukraine must be ended as soon as possible”. Kornelius also said that any peace agreement must also be approved by NATO partners.

New pressure for negotiations

The German government spokesman said that a “new sense of urgency” had emerged after the US midterm elections. According to him, the mandate for negotiations had become “significantly” more focused.

The US midterm elections were held on November 3. According to the information available, the Democratic Party won control of both chambers of Congress, while Trump's Republican Party lost its majority.

Preparations for further talks

The conversation between Merz and Trump took place against the backdrop of international consultations on Ukraine’s future. On November 5, representatives of Ukraine, the US, France, the United Kingdom, Germany and NATO discussed future security guarantees for Kyiv and a new European security strategy in Brussels.

The next diplomatic step will be the trilateral talks between the US, Ukraine and Russia scheduled for November 10 and 11 in Abu Dhabi. They are expected to focus on the next steps toward ending the war.

Sources: news.bg, pravda.com.ua