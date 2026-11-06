Russia is experiencing a shortage of air defense systems to protect key military facilities, including airfields. This was stated by Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, during an appearance on Ukrainian national television.

Pletenchuk commented on the destruction of launch sites for unmanned aerial vehicles near the “Hvardiiske” airfield in Crimea, as well as several Russian “Pantsir” systems. According to him, the systematic strikes are gradually depleting Russian resources and leaving the country’s airspace increasingly poorly protected.

“Some facilities, even those in the category of a military airfield, have no coverage at all. In some places they have one “Pantsir”, in others two. Of course, this is not Valdai, where you can count dozens. Accordingly, there is a shortage,” Pletenchuk said.

According to him, reliable air defense is maintained primarily around official residences. He described every destroyed “Pantsir” system as a new gap in Russia’s air defense.

“Every such gap means that once the air defense has been destroyed, the next thing it was protecting will also be destroyed,” the spokesman said.

Pletenchuk said that operations against Russian air defense systems would continue. According to him, this is necessary for the Ukrainian Armed Forces to carry out other combat missions.

Sources: focus-news.net