Kaja Kallas: Ukraine must be part of Europe’s security architecture

Ukraine must be fully integrated into the European security architecture, said Kaja Kallas, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. She stressed that Russian President Vladimir Putin has no veto power on matters affecting Europe’s security.

Kallas made the statement in Warsaw, where she spoke alongside Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

The EU must participate in peace talks

“We already have a European security architecture. NATO and the European Union have their respective roles. We must ensure that Ukraine is integrated into this architecture,” Kallas said.

The EU’s High Representative also said that the European Union must participate in negotiations on a potential peace agreement for Ukraine. In her words, decisions about Europe’s future security cannot be made without the participation of European countries and Kyiv.

Kallas noted that NATO and the EU already have separate but interconnected roles in the European security system. In her view, Ukraine’s place must be determined within this existing architecture, rather than through arrangements outside it.

Call to end Russian acts of sabotage

Kallas also called for an end to Russian acts of sabotage against Europe. She raised the issue in the context of broader discussions about the security of the continent and the conditions under which a future peace agreement could be reached.

The statement in Warsaw comes against the backdrop of ongoing discussions about the European Union’s role in a potential peace process and security guarantees for Ukraine.

Sources: bta.bg