Over 500,000 people protest in France

Over 500,000 people have taken part in nationwide protests in France, the CGT union said. The demonstrations were against rising cost of living, high fuel prices and a lack of funds for public services.

The mobilization included trade unionists, schoolchildren, students and activists from the yellow vest movement. The protests by young people began in September over teacher shortages, the poor state of schools and pressure on the education system. The demands gradually expanded to include issues such as inequality, government spending and living standards.

The CGT said the protest was for “higher wages and pensions, lower prices and the protection of public services tailored to people's needs“. The union described the mobilization as a national response to social discontent.

Clashes in Paris and other cities

In parallel with the peaceful marches, clashes between protesters and police broke out in several cities. By midday, the Interior Ministry reported 272 arrests in France. Authorities cited cases of attacks on police, robberies or attempted robberies, and damage to public buildings.

In Paris, police used tear gas and water cannons against groups wearing masks and hoods who threw fireworks and other objects. Cars and a newsstand were set on fire, and some shops and restaurants were closed after windows were damaged.

In Lyon, the tourist office was set on fire, and in Marseille, the town hall was reported to have been broken into and damaged. Tensions were also high in Toulouse and Angers. Protesters said the majority of participants were peaceful and that the unrest was the work of separate groups who had come to provoke clashes.

The demonstrations took place against a backdrop of growing pressure on the government over prices, the state of public services and the police response to student protests. Final figures on the number of participants and the outcome of the events are expected from the French authorities.

Sources: apnews.com, investing.com, rtl.fr