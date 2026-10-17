The residence of the prefect of the Gironde department in Bordeaux was looted during the riots that broke out on Saturday as part of protests against high prices. "People entered and vandalized the place," a prefecture spokesman told AFP.

Prefect Sophie Broca condemned the damage in the strongest terms. The residence is located in the historic "Hotel de Nesmont" building on Rue Vital-Carl in downtown Bordeaux.

RAID, the French police's specialized high-risk operations unit, was activated after the attack on the residence, a source close to the authorities said. The information was also confirmed by Europe 1, which quoted AFP.

Clashes between radical participants and the forces of order continued in the city. According to AFP, two armored "Centaur" vehicles of the gendarmerie arrived in the area of the town hall. In the shopping street "Sainte-Catherine", shops were attacked, including "Decathlon", "Intersport", "Apple Store", "Snipes" and "Carrefour Express".

Earlier reports about the dispatch of the RAID and a possible fire in the residence were not officially confirmed by the prefecture. Subsequent information, cited by AFP, confirms the looting of the building and the activation of the specialized police unit, but does not confirm a fire in the residence.

Sources: europe1.fr, fr.headtopics.com