Clashes along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border

Clashes between Afghan Taliban forces and Pakistani border guards broke out in the Dand Patan and Zazi Aryub districts of southeastern Afghan province of Paktia. The fighting began around 4:00 p.m. local time and was ongoing at the time of initial reports, KabulNow reported. Both light and heavy weapons were used.

A local source in Dand Patan told the media that “some rockets fired from the Pakistani side hit residential areas“. The extent of damage and casualties were not yet known. Local Taliban authorities have not released official information about the clashes.

New escalation in the border area

Dand Patan and Zazi Aryub are located near Pakistan's Kurram district. The area is among the places where gunfire has periodically broken out between Afghan forces and Pakistani soldiers over the past year.

Pakistan accuses the Afghan Taliban of allowing Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan fighters to operate from Afghan territory and carry out attacks in Pakistan. Kabul denies these accusations. Tensions have further increased after a series of Pakistani air strikes on targets in Afghanistan, which Afghan authorities describe as a violation of their sovereignty.

There is currently no confirmed information on the number of dead or injured in the latest fighting. No new ceasefire agreement has been announced. Concerns remain in the area about new attacks and civilian casualties.

Sources: kabulnow.com, apnews.com, arabnews.pk