Israeli army says four Hamas militants killed

The Israeli army said it had killed four members of the military wing of “Hamas“ in separate airstrikes in different areas of the Gaza Strip. Among them is commander Hassan Mahmoud Siam, whom the army says took part in the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel and was subsequently linked to the taking of Israeli hostages.

The other publicly named member of the group is Adham Sabhi Salim Ziara. The Israeli military did not release the names of the other two killed.

According to the Israeli side, the four were preparing attacks against Israeli soldiers and civilians, as well as taking actions to restore the military capabilities of “Hamas“. The army defines this as a systematic violation of the ceasefire.

“The terrorists were eliminated in order to eliminate the threat they posed“, the Israeli army said.

The ceasefire in Gaza has been in effect since October 2025, but Israeli strikes and armed incidents continue. Israel says it uses military force in case of specific threats and violations of the agreements.

The Israeli army also announced that it had destroyed an underground tunnel about two kilometers long. According to the military, the facility was discovered in Gaza, and footage released by them showed explosions at several points along its route.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA reported several casualties in Israeli strikes in Gaza, including in the northern part of the enclave. The figures for Palestinian casualties and the circumstances surrounding the individual strikes have not been independently confirmed.

The Israeli army also reported the deaths of two of its soldiers in a drone incident. According to Israeli authorities, they died in Gaza the day before the announcement of the airstrikes.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country would not stop until “Hamas“ ceases to exist in the Gaza Strip. The group has not publicly claimed responsibility for the actions that Israel cites as justification for the strikes.

Sources: aapnews.aap.com.au, timesofearth.com, apnews.com