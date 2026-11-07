A Wave of Fake Bomb Threats Shakes Europe

A new wave of false bomb alerts caused serious disruption to air transport across Europe. Dozens of passenger aircraft were forced to change their routes, make emergency landings or be escorted by fighter jets. Several European media outlets also received threats, France 24 and AFP reported.

The incidents continued on Friday, 6 November, when four aircraft flying over France received warnings about alleged explosive devices. All the aircraft landed safely, after which specialised teams began searching for explosives.

Eleven flights to and from Prague were also affected by bomb threats, the Czech capital’s airport said. A similar alert was received concerning a Ryanair aircraft that was due to operate a flight from Lisbon to Rome. The checks found no explosive devices.

The previous day, dozens of flights in various European countries were affected by similar threats. They included aircraft operated by Aer Lingus, Finnair, Ryanair, Wizz Air and LOT Polish Airlines.

Bulgaria was also among the affected countries. On Thursday, three Ryanair aircraft travelling from Madrid, Copenhagen and London to Sofia received bomb alerts. Two of them landed at Sofia Airport, while the third was diverted to Plovdiv.

Bulgarian military fighter jets were scrambled to ensure the safety of the flights. No explosives were found during the checks.

One of the most serious incidents involved the diversion of an Aer Lingus aircraft flying from Dublin to Rome to the French Air Force Base in Évreux, France. The aircraft was escorted by French fighter jets. Another Finnair aircraft travelling from Helsinki to Rome was also accompanied by military aircraft.

The threats are no longer limited to aviation. On Friday, several media outlets in Ireland received warnings about explosive devices. Employees of public broadcaster RTÉ were evacuated, while alerts were also sent to media outlets in the United Kingdom and Bulgaria.

European authorities are investigating the possibility of a coordinated hybrid operation aimed at disrupting transport links, involving security services and creating public tension.

Irish Tánaiste Simon Harris said that it was not yet clear whether a single person or an organised group was behind the alerts.

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares described the series of incidents as a possible form of psychological warfare and hybrid aggression. According to him, the similar modus operandi in so many cases raises serious suspicions of coordination.

The name of a far-right movement banned in Russia appears in some of the messages sent. However, there is no confirmed evidence of any link between the organisation and the threats, nor of the involvement of any particular country.

NATO said it was monitoring the situation and maintaining coordination with its allies.

Security expert Jean-Marc Rickli of the Geneva Centre for Security Policy points out that such operations can be organised at minimal cost but cause significant logistical and economic consequences.

Every threat requires investigation, regardless of the likelihood that it is credible. This leads to flight delays, aircraft diversions, the mobilisation of police and military aviation, and additional costs for airlines and airport operators.

No explosive devices have so far been found on the aircraft inspected, and there have been no reports of injuries. Investigations are continuing as European services seek to determine the origin of the messages and whether the individual incidents are connected.