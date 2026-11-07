Meghan Wants a Full Investigation into Her Father Thomas Markle

Meghan Markle hopes for a “full and thorough investigation” that will bring justice for the alleged victims of her estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr. This was stated by a person close to the Duchess of Sussex, speaking to the British tabloid The Sun.

“This is her most sincere hope—a full and thorough investigation that will help deliver justice for the victims,” the source said. Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, were informed about what the FBI had uncovered as 82-year-old Markle was being taken to court.

Markle Released to House Arrest

Thomas Markle Sr. was arrested in Florida by FBI agents and charged with one federal count of possessing child sexual abuse material. The materials were discovered in two storage units in Los Angeles that he had rented for nearly 20 years.

Markle did not enter a plea during his first court appearance. He was later released on bail and placed under house arrest at the assisted living facility in Lakeland, Florida, where he lives.

The former Hollywood lighting director categorically denies any wrongdoing. According to a report by the Daily Mail, when he was escorted from the facility, he answered “no” when asked whether he was a pedophile.

What the FBI Discovered

About 78 items were seized during the search of the storage units, including film negatives, slides and books that investigators described as containing alleged child sexual abuse material.

In an FBI agent’s affidavit, it is stated that some of the negatives had been converted into color digital images. According to the document, minors can be seen in some of them, while in two of the images the adult man is identified as allegedly being Thomas Markle. Witnesses were questioned in an effort to establish his identity.

These allegations form part of the charge and do not constitute proven guilt. Markle has pleaded not guilty, and the legal proceedings are ongoing.

The Report Was Filed by His Son

The arrest came about two weeks after his son, Thomas Markle Jr., filed a report with police in the Philippines. He said he had discovered the materials among his father’s abandoned belongings in the city of Cebu, after which he also informed the FBI about the existence of the storage units in Los Angeles.

A separate investigation in the Philippines is ongoing following the alleged discovery of child sexual abuse material in a former home of Markle’s. So far, there is no confirmed information that charges have been filed in connection with that investigation.

Sources: dailymail.com, aol.com