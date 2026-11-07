Dozens killed in Yemen as humanitarian crisis deepens

Dozens of people were killed in an attack on a market in Yemen’s Taiz province on November 6, as fighting between government forces and Houthi rebels continues to deepen the country’s humanitarian crisis. The two sides have traded accusations over the attack, in which at least 30 people were reportedly killed, according to preliminary data, Al Jazeera reports.

The Iran-backed Houthis claim that Saudi Arabia carried out three air strikes on the Al Hadara market, killing 30 civilians and injuring eight. Yemen’s internationally recognized government rejects this account and accuses the rebels of attacking the area with ballistic missiles. The identity of the perpetrators has not been independently confirmed.

The escalation comes a month after the launch of the large-scale government operation “Dawn of Yemen,” which began on October 5 with the support of the Saudi-led coalition. Its aim is to restore control over territories seized by the Houthis, including the capital Sana’a, which has been under their control since 2014.

Government forces report territorial gains in the provinces of Taiz and Lahij, but continue to face serious resistance. Despite the intense military operations, analysts believe that a swift victory over the Houthis is unlikely and that the conflict could turn into a prolonged war of attrition.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation is deteriorating dramatically. According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, more than 323,000 people have been forced to leave their homes since the escalation of violence in August. More than 40% of those displaced are in Taiz province, where the Houthi blockade is restricting access to food, water, fuel and medical supplies for around 800,000 people.

According to the UN Human Rights Office, 69 civilians have been killed and 212 injured since August, with children accounting for more than a third of the casualties. The World Health Organization reports a total of 1,771 people killed and 7,959 injured as a result of the fighting during the same period, without specifying how many of them were civilians.

The situation is particularly dire in the city of Taiz, where fuel shortages are threatening the operation of hospitals. According to local health authorities, around 40% of medical facilities have already closed, while the rest are operating at half capacity. The International Committee of the Red Cross managed to deliver four trucks carrying medical supplies, but humanitarian organizations warn that the aid remains severely insufficient.

Experts warn that continuing the offensive could lead to further casualties and population displacement. The Houthis’ missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia pose an additional risk, increasing the danger that the conflict could spread to other countries in the region.