Hungary reveals archives of communist secret services

Hungary has published online its complete archive of documents from the former state security services, providing an opportunity to uncover the activities of informants and secret agents during the four decades of communist rule up to 1989, the BBC reports.

The government describes the decision as an important step in the country’s democratic transition. The archives may shed light on the mechanisms of political surveillance and repression, as well as on the role of citizens who collaborated with the communist secret services.

For the victims of the regime, opening the documents represents a long-awaited opportunity to get answers about the arrests, interrogations and disappearances of people persecuted by the state. At the same time, revealing the identities of informants may bring to light painful family and personal secrets kept for decades.

Among those awaiting new information from the archives is Bálint Magyar, a former opposition activist against Hungary’s communist regime in the 1980s.

Even then, Magyar knew that his activities were being closely monitored by the security services. Over the years, he managed to obtain individual documents from the information collected about him, but he still does not have the full picture of the surveillance operations targeting him.

Among the preserved materials is a report by a police informant on a speech he gave to a group of teachers in 1987. The document states that Magyar said that a change in the country’s political regime would soon take place.

In an interview with the BBC World Service, the former dissident admits with a smile that he does not himself remember speaking so early about such a possibility.

Magyar also possesses a photograph taken by the Polish secret police during his visit to Poland in 1981, when he met with representatives of the trade union movement.

Despite having access to some of the documents, he still does not know who passed information about him to the services, nor exactly how the surveillance operation targeting him was organized.

Publishing the archives may allow him, for the first time, to establish the identities of the informants and learn more about the actions taken against him by the communist services.

Opening the documents also raises a broader question for Hungarian society – how to come to terms with the legacy of political surveillance and repression when the archives may reveal the involvement of people from the closest circles of those who were persecuted.

The decision creates an opportunity for more in-depth research into Hungary’s communist past, but it may also trigger new public debates about personal responsibility, historical memory and citizens’ right to know the truth.