New Zealand election: Almost Even Result

The governing conservatives and opposition Labour Party receive around 29% of the vote. Small parties could prove decisive in forming the next government.

New Zealand’s parliamentary election on November 7 turned into a closely contested race between Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s governing National Party and the opposition Labour Party, led by former Prime Minister Chris Hipkins. Preliminary results show a minimal difference between the two political forces, Italian publication Il Post and Reuters report.

With nearly 90% of the votes counted, the National Party has received 29.4%, while Labour has garnered 29.1%. The result shows a significant decline in support for the governing conservatives, who won 39.1% of the vote in the 2023 election.

For the Labour Party, the vote represents an opportunity for a political comeback after a crushing defeat three years ago, when it lost approximately half of its seats in Parliament.

The Green Party is in third place with around 13.5%, followed by the libertarian ACT New Zealand with 11.1% and the conservative New Zealand First with 9.8%. The latter two parties are part of the outgoing governing coalition.

The results show that neither of the two major parties has sufficient support to govern alone. This puts the smaller political parties in a key position in future negotiations to form a government.

Particular attention is being drawn to the centrist Opportunity Party, led by 38-year-old Chlöe Swarbrick. The party, which supports socially liberal and economic reforms, has a chance to enter Parliament for the first time and gain decisive influence over the formation of a governing majority.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has already ruled out governing jointly with the Opportunity Party, but with the results so closely contested, coalition negotiations could prove lengthy.

Economic problems were among the main themes of the election campaign. Voters expressed dissatisfaction with the high cost of living, difficulties in buying a home and the slow economic recovery. Unemployment reached its highest level in 11 years.

Healthcare, the state of infrastructure and policy towards the Māori Indigenous population were also among the leading issues dividing the main political forces.

New Zealand uses a mixed-member proportional electoral system, in which citizens cast two votes – one for a candidate in their electorate and one for a political party. The allocation of parliamentary seats depends primarily on the party vote.

Final results are expected on November 27, when special votes, including ballots cast by New Zealanders abroad, will also be counted. They could change the distribution of seats in Parliament and prove decisive for the country’s future government.

Until then, the question remains open as to whether Christopher Luxon will manage to retain power or Chris Hipkins will be given the opportunity to lead a new coalition government.