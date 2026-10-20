Ukrainian drones hit Tambov region, may target Druzhba oil pipeline

Drones attacked the Tambov region in Russia at night, and a fire broke out on the territory of one of the enterprises in the Michurinsky district. Governor Yevgeny Pervyshov reported that there were no casualties and that the necessary forces and means were deployed to extinguish the fire. “There were no casualties. All necessary forces and means were deployed to extinguish the fire“, he said, quoted by Interfax.

The Russian authorities did not specify which enterprise was hit. However, the Ukrainian monitoring project Exilenova+ and OSINT analysts from Astra indicate the linear production and dispatching station “Nikolskoye“ as a likely target in the Michurinsk district. Information about the specific site remains preliminary and has not been officially confirmed.

Station of the „Druzhba“ system

LPDS „Nikolskoye“ is a nodal element of the „Druzhba“ trunk oil pipeline system. The station receives, stores, pumps and transits oil and oil products, and its stated throughput capacity reaches 300,000 tons of oil per day.

According to data from Exilenova+ and Astra, the station was attacked at least twice in the summer of 2025. The new information does not provide information on the extent of damage, possible interruption of work or the impact on transmission through the oil pipeline.

Official data remains limited

Parvishov also reported that drones were shot down over the region, but the published information does not provide details on their number. It has not been announced whether the fire has been completely localized. Ukrainian authorities have not publicly commented on the reports of the attack.

Sources: meduza.io, m.interfax.ru, vedomosti.ru