The International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea is considering the Malvinas oil dispute

The International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea has scheduled public hearings on the dispute between Argentina and the UK over the exploitation of hydrocarbons off the Malvinas Islands, known in the UK as the Falkland Islands, for 10 and 11 November 2026. The case concerns Buenos Aires' request for interim measures against the Sea Lion project.

The dates were set by the president of the tribunal, Maurice Kamga, in an order dated 20 October. The hearings will be held in the main courtroom in Hamburg and will be open to the public after prior registration. The International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea will also broadcast the hearings online.

What Argentina is seeking

Argentina filed its claim on October 13 under article 290, paragraph 5, of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. It was filed after the country initiated arbitration proceedings against the United Kingdom under Annex VII to the Convention on September 28.

Buenos Aires is demanding that the start or continuation of oil and gas extraction activities in the area of the Sea Lion field be suspended, as well as that no new permits for the exploitation of natural resources be issued. The Argentine government argues that unilateral actions in the disputed area could affect its rights to the continental shelf and deepen the dispute.

The field is located about 107 nautical miles north of the islands and covers approximately 541.40 square kilometers. The project is being developed by Britain's Rockhopper Exploration and Israel's Navitas Petroleum. According to court documents, the companies plan to start drilling in early 2027.

London rejects Argentina's claims

The UK has rejected Argentina's demands and refused to implement the requested interim measures. In the documents in the case, the British side maintains that mining activities off the Falkland Islands are regulated by local law and are carried out in accordance with international law.

“Argentina's decision to initiate arbitration is yet another attempt to undermine the rights and livelihoods of the Falkland Islanders“, said the British Minister for Overseas Territories Uma Kumaran.

The dispute developed after the British authorities approved the final investment decision for Sea Lion on December 10, 2025. In September 2026, the mining licenses were extended for five years, and Argentina described the actions as unilateral and illegal.

What's next

At the hearings in November, the parties will present their arguments on the request for interim measures. The tribunal has not scheduled a hearing on the final dispute over sovereignty over the islands. After the hearings, the court will decide on the subsequent procedure, while the arbitration panel on the main dispute will continue its work separately.

Sources: apnews.com, lanacion.com.ar