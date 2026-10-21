Russia to react to 'hostile drone deal' between Ukraine and Japanese company

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moscow considers the sale of drones to Ukraine by a Japanese company a hostile step and warned of a sharp reaction, Reuters reported.

Zakharova said Russia would react after the Japanese company „Terra Drone“ announced last week that it had delivered drones to Ukraine.

„Attempts by Japanese authorities to justify this by claiming that the cooperation of the corporation „Terra Drone“ with the Ukrainian military is just a private initiative, are completely unconvincing“, Zakharova said during her regular weekly press conference.

“In this regard, we clearly state that such hostile actions against Russia will not go unanswered. They will be met with a categorical response and measures that will be felt by Tokyo in the relevant areas“, she added.