Romanian President Calls for Meeting of Supreme National Defense Council

Romanian President Nicos Dan convened a meeting of the Supreme National Defense Council (CSAT) on Thursday, October 22, Digi 24 TV reported, citing sources.

The focus of the agenda will be the security situation in the Black Sea, the media outlet notes.

The CSAT members are expected to analyze the situation in the Black Sea in the context of Russian attacks, as well as the purchase of military equipment.

The announcement comes after two merchant ships were attacked off the coast of Romania last week, and two others off the coast of Bulgaria.

This will be the fifth meeting of the Supreme National Defense Council convened by the head of state in 2026, the news site notes. Ziare.

The last meeting took place on September 7, 2026, when the Armament Plan of the Romanian Army for the period 2027-2036 was approved and the implementation of the European SAFE program was assessed, the publication reminds.