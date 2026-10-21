"Kiev without Klitschko", protesters chanted these days in front of the city hall in the Ukrainian capital. The list of their criticisms is long: chaos on the streets, chaos in public transport, lack of transparency in major construction projects and constant corruption scandals in the environment of Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Shortage of bunkers and power units

That is why there are many who want his resignation, writes ARD and adds that there are problems with the shortage of bunkers for protection from constant Russian air strikes, as well as that Kiev remains without electricity and water for long hours, which makes political scientist Volodymyr Fesenko speak of overall poor management:

„A good example of this is the extensive road construction activities. We are talking about billions here. In peacetime, the construction of streets and roads can be given priority, but not in wartime. Why are construction activities going at full speed right now?", asks Fesenko.

The constant bombings complicate the situation

According to the political scientist, Ukrainians are angry that some people are getting rich in this way. And this is money that should be invested in the protection of critical infrastructure, in bomb shelters, drones and power generators. Such criticism is heard not only from the street, but also from the highest places, the German public media commented. It is no secret that President Zelensky accuses Klitschko of failing to properly prepare Kiev for winter.

The mayor rejects these criticisms, pointing out that for two months the capital of Ukraine has been subjected to continuous attacks on infrastructure, which is a huge challenge for everyone.

The conflict between Klitschko and Zelensky has been going on for too long

The conflict between President Zelensky and the mayor of Kiev has been going on for years. Klitschko believes that he is being subjected to a smear campaign and claims that the Zelensky government has blocked funds, thereby hindering the city's preparation for winter.

Political scientist Fesenko believes that the Ukrainian president is indeed trying to instrumentalize people's discontent, but nevertheless says that the criticism of Klitschko is justified. Even last winter, there was a lot of criticism of him, and so far nothing has changed – the problems remain the same.

Problems throughout the country, not just in Kiev

However, there are problems throughout Ukraine, says Volodymyr Kudrytsky. The former head of the energy company "Ukrenergo" fears that there are not enough power units for critical infrastructure in disaster conditions.

This would mean that the power could simply stop in most utilities of critical infrastructure, and this applies to heating plants, hospitals, water treatment plants, etc. People would be left without vital services. Kudrytsky says that all these places should have been equipped with diesel power units long ago and accuses the government of embellishing the real situation.

Massive problems last winter

Last winter there were also huge problems - people were left without electricity and heating for days. At minus 20 degrees, some people covered the windows broken by the bombs with pieces of plastic, hoping to keep at least a small part of the heat in the house. And there was water only at certain times of the day - two hours in the morning and two hours in the evening, but only if the generator for the pumps was functioning.