Donald Trump was interrupted repeatedly by protesters during a campaign speech in Pendleton, South Carolina. The event was held in an arena on the grounds of “Clemson“ University and was part of the campaign in support of Senator Darlene Graham before the midterm elections in the United States.

According to the Associated Press, about 10 protesters interrupted the speech in the first half hour. The provided description of the event indicates six interruptions during the same period. The discrepancy is likely due to different counting of individual cheers and group interventions.

The first two demonstrators called out from the audience early in the speech and were removed by police or security. "It always happens right at the climax of my speech," Trump said.

The president called the protesters "paid." "It's unbelievable. These people are crazy. They're going home to their mothers to scold them," he said as officers escorted another protester.

Protester Hit During Escort

One of the latest interventions resulted in a clash between a protester and a rally attendee. As security guards escorted the protester out, Trump said he had been hit by a supporter.

“It was unbelievable. Who was the guy who hit him? He stood up and — bam — "He got hit in the head," Trump said.

The president compared the attacker to former world boxing champion Evander Holyfield, who was at the rally. The Associated Press reported that Trump responded by saying, "He got hit," as the protester was led out of the hall.

Trump was in South Carolina to support Darlene Graham, who is seeking a full term in the Senate. She was nominated to succeed her late brother Lindsey Graham and will face Democrat Annie Andrews in the Nov. 3 election.

After a series of interruptions, the president continued his speech on campaign topics and concluded after about an hour and a half. The Associated Press noted that a significant portion of the speech was devoted to Trump's usual messaging, not specifically to the South Carolina race.

Sources: apnews.com, foxcarolina.com