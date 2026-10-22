Iskander missile strikes Kiev with cluster warhead

Russian forces have struck the historic part of Kiev with an Iskander ballistic missile equipped with a K5 cluster warhead. This was announced by Sergei Beskrestnov, advisor to the President of Ukraine on technological innovations in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to him, the warhead explodes above the ground, with 58 warheads dispersing and exploding in the air. He indicated that the area of impact is approximately 400 by 400 meters and that the munition is designed for maximum damage to people and equipment.

“This warhead is detonated above the ground and is specifically used for maximum damage to people and equipment in an area of 400 by 400 meters. 58 warheads are detonated in the air“, Beskrestnov wrote.

The adviser claims that Russia did not pursue a military goal when choosing the weapon. According to him, the goal was to destroy part of the old city and injure as many people as possible.

“There are many injured civilians and destruction“, Beskrestnov said.

34 injured and two dead

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that on the night of October 22, Kiev was attacked in three waves with ballistic missiles. According to him, a total of 21 missiles were fired at the capital.

The attack injured 34 people, including five children. Two people died, Zelensky announced.

According to the president, numerous hits and damages were recorded in Kiev. Residential buildings, energy facilities, infrastructure of one of the stations and the metro, shopping centers and enterprises were affected. Among the damaged sites is a monastery.

Zelensky also pointed out that Russian attacks had affected a total of 12 regions of Ukraine during the night. Emergency services are working at the sites of damage.

Sources: unian.net